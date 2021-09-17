LeBron James laughs at huge irony of Clippers’ monumental ceremony

The Los Angeles Clippers just held the groundbreaking ceremony for what will be their new arena in Inglewood, Calif.

On social media, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James laughed at how Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George didn’t look too happy during the event.

When George and Leonard both joined the Clippers two years ago, the team was expected to be a juggernaut, especially on the defensive end.

It never materialized, and instead the team has failed to reach the NBA Finals each of the last two seasons.

The Clippers have shared Staples Center with the Lakers ever since the venue opened in 1999. Until recent years, the Clippers were seen as vastly inferior to the Purple and Gold, both in terms of producing on the court and leadership in the front office.

The team may be hoping that moving to a new arena of its own will give it something of a fresh start and perhaps even some better luck.