- LeBron James laughs at huge irony of Clippers’ monumental ceremony
- Report: Marc Gasol a ‘name to watch’ for Golden State Warriors
- Report: Former Lakers forward agrees to sign deal with Nets
- Former NFL star calls out Russell Westbrook as part of Illuminati with an LGBTQ agenda
- Richard Jefferson says Vince Carter was more talented than LeBron James
- Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers
- LeBron James severely disrespected by ESPN as it releases latest NBA predictions
- ESPN pegs Lakers as heavy underdogs behind Nets to win 2022 NBA Finals
- Carmelo Anthony compares LeBron James to 900-year-old Italian grandmother in response to haters
- Report: Lakers finalize 4 new additions for 2021-22 season
LeBron James laughs at huge irony of Clippers’ monumental ceremony
-
- Updated: September 17, 2021
The Los Angeles Clippers just held the groundbreaking ceremony for what will be their new arena in Inglewood, Calif.
On social media, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James laughed at how Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George didn’t look too happy during the event.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2021
When George and Leonard both joined the Clippers two years ago, the team was expected to be a juggernaut, especially on the defensive end.
It never materialized, and instead the team has failed to reach the NBA Finals each of the last two seasons.
The Clippers have shared Staples Center with the Lakers ever since the venue opened in 1999. Until recent years, the Clippers were seen as vastly inferior to the Purple and Gold, both in terms of producing on the court and leadership in the front office.
The team may be hoping that moving to a new arena of its own will give it something of a fresh start and perhaps even some better luck.