Report: Lakers announce LeBron James-led starting lineup for Friday’s matchup Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup has been released for today’s game against the Boston Celtics, and a special someone is back in it.

After being out for about two weeks with an ab injury, LeBron James will finally return to the court for the Purple and Gold.

James had previously been announced as a game-time decision. Not surprisingly, the team has struggled without him.

The Lakers currently have an 8-8 record, which is substantially worse than what many expected by this point in the schedule.

Russell Westbrook has had some very good games without the four-time MVP, but it hasn’t been enough to help the Lakers take off.

Third-year wing Talen Horton-Tucker will remain in the starting lineup alongside James. He has played very well in the three games he has appeared in since recovering from a thumb injury.

Tonight’s contest against Boston is the second game of a five-game road trip for the Lakers.