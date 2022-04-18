- LeBron James jokes about idea of hosting ‘insane’ NBA playoffs show with former teammate Kyle Kuzma
- Updated: April 18, 2022
Two NBA players who have been enjoying the 2022 playoffs thus far are Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.
Of course, the Lakers failed to advance to the playoffs this season. The same is true for Kuzma’s Washington Wizards. Neither player is letting that get in the way of their enjoyment of the exciting basketball that is being played, however.
Both players have been very active on Twitter, sending out reactions and thoughts during some of the playoff games that have taken place over the last couple of days.
Fans on social media have certainly taken note of their shared approach to watching and reacting to the playoffs. In face, Kuzma and James recently joked about starting a show together revolving around the playoffs.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I mean that show would be insane though!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 18, 2022
Of course, the two played together for a few years before Kuzma was traded to the Wizards last offseason. Kuzma was a key part of the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.
Lakers fans know how that trade has turned out. Westbrook was blamed for many of the troubles that the Lakes unfortunately dealt with during the 2021-22 season.
As for Kuzma, he had a very strong 2021-22 season from a personal standpoint despite the fact that his team missed the playoffs. He averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He started in all 66 games that he suited up for during the season.
Going forward, Kuzma and James will both surely look to get some rest while enjoying the playoffs from home. Still, both players would undoubtedly much rather be enjoying the playoffs from on the court.