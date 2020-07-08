LeBron James Issues Stern Warning to Rest of League About Playoff Rondo

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Rajon Rondo usually turns it up come postseason time.

As a matter of fact, with the 2020 playoffs around the corner, four-time MVP LeBron James warned the league that playoff Rondo is on the way.

Rondo, 34, is in his second season in the purple and gold.

Statistically, he’s having one of his worst seasons of his career with a mere 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game. However, the 2008 champion’s production and impact are expected to increase when the postseason rolls around.

After all, he has played in 105 playoff contests. Rondo has postseason averages of 14.0 points, 9.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game over the course of his career.

During Rondo’s last playoff experience with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-18 season, he put up 10.3 points, 12.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds in nine games. The point guard played tremendously alongside then-Pelican Anthony Davis.

Now, Rondo will assist Davis and James in bringing Los Angeles a championship.

James, 35, is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season. The forward is highly focused on capturing his fourth title.

The 2019-20 campaign kicks back up on July 30 in Orlando, Fla.