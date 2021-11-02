- LeBron James issues strong statement about Odell Beckham Jr. amidst swirling trade rumors
- Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan was ‘determined’ to prove he was still larger than LeBron James by releasing ‘The Last Dance’
- Report: Judge hands Vanessa Bryant major win in lawsuit over photographs of Kobe’s helicopter crash
- Lakers list 7 rotation players on injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. Rockets
- Lakers unveil intricate details after release of City Edition uniforms
- LeBron James’ devastated reaction to Derrick Henry possibly being done for season
- Report: Kobe Bryant’s $6M investment made in 2014 nets his family $400M in profit
- LeBron James reacts to seeing his doppelgänger in crowd at Lakers game
- Social media loses it as LeBron James clone is spotted in crowd at Staples Center
- Video: LeBron James throws insane reverse dunk in Lakers game vs. Rockets
LeBron James issues strong statement about Odell Beckham Jr. amidst swirling trade rumors
-
- Updated: November 2, 2021
The NFL trade deadline is just hours away.
Lately, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has frequently been mentioned as a possible trade candidate.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a big Browns fan, but he seemingly wants Beckham to be traded. He took to Twitter to make his stance known.
OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2021
It has been a very frustrating season for Beckham. He hasn’t been as big of a factor in Cleveland’s offensive attack as he was expected to be.
Over six games, he has just 17 receptions for 232 yards. He hasn’t found the end zone yet, either. This is Beckham’s third season in a Browns uniform.
Although it seems like a lot of folks want to see the 28-year-old traded, it sounds like the Browns aren’t planning on making that happen.
The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources.
I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization.
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 2, 2021
Beckham might have to make the most of his situation in Cleveland. Although his production hasn’t been very impressive this season, he’s at least a member of a contending team. The Browns are 4-4 on the season, and they’re looking to return to the playoffs for the second straight year.
Beckham is capable of being an elite offensive weapon. He has five seasons under his belt in which he’s racked up at least 1,000 receiving yards. That’s no small feat.
Assuming he remains with Cleveland beyond the deadline, the three-time Pro Bowler will have to make the most of his role with the Browns. At the end of the day, winning can cure all wounds.
The Browns are looking for their first championship of the Super Bowl era.