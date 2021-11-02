LeBron James issues strong statement about Odell Beckham Jr. amidst swirling trade rumors

The NFL trade deadline is just hours away.

Lately, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has frequently been mentioned as a possible trade candidate.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a big Browns fan, but he seemingly wants Beckham to be traded. He took to Twitter to make his stance known.

It has been a very frustrating season for Beckham. He hasn’t been as big of a factor in Cleveland’s offensive attack as he was expected to be.

Over six games, he has just 17 receptions for 232 yards. He hasn’t found the end zone yet, either. This is Beckham’s third season in a Browns uniform.

Although it seems like a lot of folks want to see the 28-year-old traded, it sounds like the Browns aren’t planning on making that happen.

The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources.

I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 2, 2021

Beckham might have to make the most of his situation in Cleveland. Although his production hasn’t been very impressive this season, he’s at least a member of a contending team. The Browns are 4-4 on the season, and they’re looking to return to the playoffs for the second straight year.

Beckham is capable of being an elite offensive weapon. He has five seasons under his belt in which he’s racked up at least 1,000 receiving yards. That’s no small feat.

Assuming he remains with Cleveland beyond the deadline, the three-time Pro Bowler will have to make the most of his role with the Browns. At the end of the day, winning can cure all wounds.

The Browns are looking for their first championship of the Super Bowl era.