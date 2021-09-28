- LeBron James issues passionate demand to Alex Caruso after seeing former Lakers teammate in Bulls gear
LeBron James issues passionate demand to Alex Caruso after seeing former Lakers teammate in Bulls gear
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso recently shared a post to Instagram in which he was seen rocking his new Chicago Bulls gear.
In response, Lakers superstar LeBron James said that he “needed” one of Caruso’s Bulls jerseys.
Caruso is hoping to make a big impact with the Bulls in the upcoming season. The guard spent the first four years of his NBA career with L.A., and he is now starting a new chapter.
Caruso’s impact rarely shows up in the box score. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged just 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Instead, he makes an impact as a hustle player and great defender.
He would surely love to help the Bulls reach the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.
James, meanwhile, has even bigger aspirations for the upcoming campaign. He’s looking to lead his Lakers to their second NBA title in a span of three seasons. The team has the necessary talent to get the job done.