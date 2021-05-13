After the Los Angeles Lakers finally raised their 2020 NBA championship banner, LeBron James offered an inspirational social media message that focuses on capturing another NBA title this year.

The banner was raised on Wednesday night prior to the Lakers win over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers organization delayed the ceremony until fans were in attendance to witness the event.

For the past three months, the Lakers have struggled due to key injuries to both Anthony Davis and James, with James having missed 26 of the last 28 games due to an ankle injury.

The absence of either Davis or James in the playoffs would likely ends any hope of the Lakers defending their title, so getting them back on the court remains the team’s paramount goal.

James and the Lakers are making every effort to avoid being relegated to the play-in portion of this season’s playoff setup.

After Wednesday’s victory, the Lakers still face a challenge in avoiding that added burden, which could end their season in quick fashion.

James’ teams have won four NBA titles, and he has an extensive postseason resume. He knows exactly what it takes to be in a position to challenge for a title.

Getting there this season may serve as one of the biggest challenges of his 18-year NBA career.