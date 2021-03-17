Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the violent deaths of eight people in Atlanta by offering his sympathies and bitterly attacking the accused shooter.

My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! 🙏🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021

The shootings took place on Tuesday at three different spas in the Atlanta area, with a 21-year-old suspect later arrested.

The shootings come at a time when violence against those of Asian descent has dramatically increased in the United States.

It is believed that the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China, has served as a catalyst for the increase in hate crimes directed at those of Asian descent.

Professional basketball was recently connected to the hate directed at Asians when Jeremy Lin disclosed that opposing players had heckled him by calling him “coronavirus.”

Lin declined to name anyone for the offensive remarks, instead choosing to ask for greater awareness of the growing violence against Asians.