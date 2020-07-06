LeBron James Issues Warning to Rest of NBA, Says He’s Ready for War in Latest Social Media Post

The resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season is just weeks away, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is ready for battle.

On Sunday, James posted a simple picture of himself on the Lakers’ practice court.

While much of his face is covered by a mask to protect from the novel coronavirus, his intense glare is easily visible.

So far in the 2019-20 season, James has managed to prove that he is still one of the best players currently in the NBA.

On the season, he is currently averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. Those averages had helped vault him towards the front of the MVP race prior to the March 11 shutdown.

Now, James is likely not so concerned about winning a possible fifth MVP award. Instead, he has likely turned all of his focus towards winning a fourth career championship.

Surely, that is music to the ears of Lakers fans everywhere. While personal accolades are nice, James is and has always been about championships.

That’s something that he and the franchise he plays for have in common.

The 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to resume on July 30 in Orlando, Fla.