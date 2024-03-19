LeBron James implies 3-point shooting isn’t the only thing Stephen Curry has revolutionized

According to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, the “no lead is safe” narrative in the NBA changed when Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry came along.

Curry, widely regarded as the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, has shown during his time in the league that some large deficits — which may have seemed insurmountable at one point in NBA history — aren’t anymore.

James gave Curry his flowers and said that he loves the Warriors sharpshooter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

While James and Curry have a lot of history as competitors on the floor (including some epic battles in the NBA Finals), it’s clear that there’s a strong sense of mutual respect between them.

In the eyes of some, James and Curry will be remembered as the two defining figures of this era in the NBA. Both players have resumes that include multiple MVP awards (four for James and two for Curry) as well as numerous NBA championships (four each).

The Lakers and Warriors are having similar 2023-24 seasons, as both teams have the talent to be considered dangerous but are currently stuck in play-in territory in the Western Conference. There’s a chance the two squads will have to go through each other in order to advance to the first round of the playoffs.

A fifth championship for either player would certainly make for some fascinating conversations, but even if that isn’t in the cards, James and Curry have accomplished more than enough to cement their legacies.

Los Angeles and Golden State will play one more time in the 2023-24 regular season on April 9. After that, any additional matchups between the two squads this season will have to come in the play-in tournament or playoffs.

James is 39 while Curry is 36, so the two NBA icons won’t be active forever. But in the meantime, basketball fans get the privilege of watching both players compete in the same conference on teams that have title hopes — even if each team’s championship odds are long this season.