Lakers News

LeBron James implies 3-point shooting isn’t the only thing Stephen Curry has revolutionized

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Stephen Curry
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

According to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, the “no lead is safe” narrative in the NBA changed when Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry came along.

Curry, widely regarded as the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, has shown during his time in the league that some large deficits — which may have seemed insurmountable at one point in NBA history — aren’t anymore.

James gave Curry his flowers and said that he loves the Warriors sharpshooter.

While James and Curry have a lot of history as competitors on the floor (including some epic battles in the NBA Finals), it’s clear that there’s a strong sense of mutual respect between them.

In the eyes of some, James and Curry will be remembered as the two defining figures of this era in the NBA. Both players have resumes that include multiple MVP awards (four for James and two for Curry) as well as numerous NBA championships (four each).

The Lakers and Warriors are having similar 2023-24 seasons, as both teams have the talent to be considered dangerous but are currently stuck in play-in territory in the Western Conference. There’s a chance the two squads will have to go through each other in order to advance to the first round of the playoffs.

A fifth championship for either player would certainly make for some fascinating conversations, but even if that isn’t in the cards, James and Curry have accomplished more than enough to cement their legacies.

Los Angeles and Golden State will play one more time in the 2023-24 regular season on April 9. After that, any additional matchups between the two squads this season will have to come in the play-in tournament or playoffs.

James is 39 while Curry is 36, so the two NBA icons won’t be active forever. But in the meantime, basketball fans get the privilege of watching both players compete in the same conference on teams that have title hopes — even if each team’s championship odds are long this season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka Lakers
Lakers’ issues run deeper than Darvin Ham: Why Jeanie Buss needs more from Rob Pelinka
Editorials
LeBron James Lakers
14 epic reactions to LeBron eclipsing 40K career points vs. Nuggets
Editorials
Darvin Ham Lakers
Report: Darvin Ham’s future with Lakers could be defined by March results
Editorials
LeBron James: Lakers vs. Clippers
Top 5 highlights from historic Lakers-Clippers game
Editorials

Lakers News

D'Angelo Russell and Darvin Ham
D’Angelo Russell and Darvin Ham exchange pleasantries after making headlines for their relationship
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron on idea behind new podcast with J.J. Redick: ‘Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks’
Lakers News
Dennis Schroder Brooklyn Nets
Dennis Schroder calls out D’Angelo Russell for ‘immaturity’ in fiery response to recent comments
Lakers News
Darvin Ham Lakers
Darvin Ham’s latest comments will do nothing but piss Lakers fans off
Lakers News
Lost your password?