LeBron James Sends Impassioned Message to ‘Beautiful Game’ of Basketball After 1st Scrimmage in NBA Bubble

LeBron James has shown no signs that the four-month layoff from competitive basketball has impacted his game.

In Thursday night’s scrimmage between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, James completed a powerful dunk.

The next morning, the four-time MVP took to social media to pen a message to the game he loves while sharing a video of his impressive slam.

While Dallas won the exhibition match, 108-104, James showed little rust and contributed 12 points, five assists and three rebounds during his limited time on the court.

The performance gave a clear indication that James is ready to push himself when the Lakers officially start their season back up next Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to the March 11 shutdown, the Lakers held the best record in the Western Conference and were in a position to have home-court advantage for much of the postseason.

However, due to the unique circumstance that the 22 teams competing in Orlando find themselves in, that home-court advantage is no longer much of a factor.

Yet, James is determined to make a spirited bid to become part of a rare group of players who have won NBA titles with three different franchises. Prior to his arrival with the Lakers in 2018, James won championships with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

If he succeeds in winning a championship this season, it will be the fourth of his career. It will be the first title for the Lakers in over a decade.