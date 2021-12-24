LeBron James’ immediate comments about Lakers’ defense after they lose 4th straight game

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered arguably their worst and most embarrassing loss on Thursday when they got blown out by the San Antonio Spurs, a team that has a losing record.

L.A. gave up 138 points in the contest, and LeBron James is blaming it on the team being shorthanded.

LeBron says the Lakers can fix their defense, but they need help from guys they don't have right now. "All our defensive guys are in health and safety protocols." Mentions AD, Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 24, 2021

The Lakers are without star big man Anthony Davis, who has a sprained MCL, as well as several other key rotation players who are in health and safety protocols.

But most would likely agree that it is no excuse for the lack of effort and attitude the team showed against San Antonio.

After being competitive in the opening minutes, L.A. fell behind late in the first quarter and never recovered. The deficit was 11 at halftime, and it got even worse in the fourth quarter.

James did his part with 36 points, nine rebounds and six assists, as did Russell Westbrook, who had an efficient 30 points. But no one else could throw a pea in the Pacific Ocean for L.A.

After showing signs of life a couple of weeks ago, the Lakers have now lost four games in a row and have dropped under .500 on the season.