So far this season, LeBron James is averaging a career low in minutes, yet his Los Angeles Lakers still have the NBA’s best record at 11-3.

After yet another blowout, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans, James was asked if playing fewer minutes will leave him with more energy later in the season, and he gave a funny response.

LeBron, when asked if it helps him save energy for later in the season when he gets to rest in blowouts. "I wish I was Justin Timberlake in that movie where I could bank some time, but I'm not." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 16, 2021

On Friday night, James played less than 31 minutes, yet his team had its way with the Pelicans, 112-95. Coming into the contest he was playing an average of 31.9 minutes a game this season.

Still, the four-time NBA champ is putting up his usual impressive numbers, averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists a game coming into Friday. He’s arguably the frontrunner for the league MVP award at this point, as his team is comfortably ahead of the pack.

Pretty soon, James may need to start bringing his A game, as the Lakers will embark on a long road trip next week. It will include games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.