LeBron James hilariously chirps Draymond Green as Ohio State dismantles Michigan State in football
- Updated: November 20, 2021
The college football regular season is winding down, which means the College Football Playoff race is heating up.
On Saturday, Ohio State University hosted Michigan State University in a game with massive postseason implications. The Buckeyes had no trouble handling the Spartans whatsoever, as they rolled to a 56-7 victory.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is a big fan of the Buckeyes, certainly seemed to enjoy the game. He took to Twitter to chirp Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green, who went to school at Michigan State.
Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today. 🤣🤣🤣. #GoBuckeyes🌰 OH…… @OhioStateFB
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2021
Green responded and essentially admitted that it’s a tough day to be a Michigan State fan.
😂😂😂😂 Go FUCKING GREEN baby! Damn this shit hurt hahaha https://t.co/hYnRHsxUjk
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 20, 2021
With the result, Ohio State remains firmly in the mix for a trip to the College Football Playoff. James is surely excited about that possibility.
Michigan State, on the other hand, doesn’t have a realistic path to make the four-team field after Saturday’s lopsided defeat. The Spartans could still land in a prestigious bowl game, however.
Time will tell how the remainder of the college football season plays out.
On the hardwood, James’ Lakers are trying to get things moving in the right direction. Los Angeles’ 8-9 record has the squad in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference standings.
Green’s Warriors, meanwhile, are enjoying a fantastic start to the season. They’re 14-2 to this point, which is the best mark in the Western Conference.
The idea of the Lakers and Warriors facing off in the Western Conference Finals doesn’t seem impossible, but L.A. is going to have to flip a switch in order to get there.