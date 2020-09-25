The Los Angeles Lakers took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday with Anthony Davis showing why he’s one of the best players in the NBA today.

Davis came out aggressively against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4. He finished with a game-high 34 points while earning high praise from his fellow superstar LeBron James in the process, who had an interesting way of knowing that his teammate was locked in.

“Yesterday, his brow was very low… and no one talked to him.” Bron on how he knew AD was locked in for Game 4 😂 pic.twitter.com/Uxhyp1x7Tw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

“See how low his brow is,” James said of Davis after Game 4. “If his brow is really low, then you know not to talk to him. If it’s higher, then he’s accepted the fact that you’re allowed to come into his office and talk to him. “Yesterday his brow was very low in this part and no one talked to him. So we already knew the mindset he was in, and he came out and did it.”

With the Lakers now one win away from reaching the NBA Finals, head coach Frank Vogel’s squad has the opportunity to close out the series and end the Nuggets’ incredible playoff run in Game 5.

Although Los Angeles is in control heading into a potential series-clinching game, Denver has proven to be as resilient as any team in the NBA playoffs, coming back from 3-1 deficits twice.

Jamal Murray and company were able to take down the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers in the same situation they are facing against the Lakers.

The talented team led by Murray and Nikola Jokic can never be counted out, but the Nuggets’ backs are against the wall for a third, and perhaps final, time in the postseason.