On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets produced one of the most shocking upsets in recent memory by overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to knock off the Los Angeles Clippers.

Although the Nuggets have been the pegged as the little engine that could all season long, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic let the Los Angeles Lakers know that they have come to the Western Conference Finals not to merely compete, but to win.

"They gotta worry about us too." -Murray, Jokic and the Nuggets are ready to face the Lakers

In the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Denver looked to be on its deathbed when it fell behind 3-1 to the Utah Jazz.

After coming back to dispatch Donovan Mitchell and company, virtually no one gave the Nuggets much of a chance against the Clippers.

Denver trailed the Clippers 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinals, but overcame huge double digit deficits to win Games 5 and 6.

Then on Tuesday, the Nuggets once again came from behind to finish off a surprisingly lifeless Clippers team in Game 7.

The Lakers will likely be considered the prohibitive favorites to reach the NBA Finals, but doing so may not be as easy as some of their fans may expect.