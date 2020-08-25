- LeBron James Highlights Crucial Reason Why Lakers Offense Has Been Clicking
LeBron James Highlights Crucial Reason Why Lakers Offense Has Been Clicking
- Updated: August 25, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
The Lakers dominated the game from start to finish, blowing the Blazers out 135-115.
After struggling in Game 1, scoring just 93 points, Los Angeles has taken control of the series by fixing its offense.
The Lakers’ offense has been firing on all cylinders the past two games, and superstar LeBron James explained the secret to their success.
LeBron James points to film sessions as to why Lakers offense has been clicking the past couple games.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) August 25, 2020
While film can certainly help, it has been great performances from James and fellow star Anthony Davis that have propelled the Lakers.
James was terrific again on Monday, scoring 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting. The 16-time All-Star also added 10 assists and six rebounds.
Davis was also great on Monday, as he scored an efficient 18 points in the win.
The Lakers will look to finish off the series on Wednesday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.