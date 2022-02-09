LeBron James’ heartwarming reaction to Savannah’s stunning first Instagram reel

LeBron James’ wife Savannah posted her first Instagram reel on Wednesday, and the four-time NBA champ responded with quite a bit of excitement.

LeBron James was quick to respond and show some massive support for his glamorous wife.

Though LeBron James is clearly happy with his wife’s first Instagram reel, he doesn’t have a whole lot to be happy about on the basketball court right now. His Los Angeles Lakers have lost five of their last seven matchups. They currently sit in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference.

L.A.’s struggles have come despite the fact that LeBron James is putting in a masterful season from a personal standpoint. In fact, if the Lakers were closer to the top of the standings in the West, he would likely be considered a top MVP candidate.

Right now, LeBron James is averaging 29.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He is shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

At 37 years old, the superstar continues to impress in terms of how he has managed to extend his prime years. Still, there is no question that he is running out of time to win more NBA titles in his career.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, it will be fascinating to see if the Lakers can get anything done to improve their roster. If they are unable to do so, it’s likely that LeBron James will continue to engage with things that make him happy off the court to overcome the disappointment he is experiencing on it.