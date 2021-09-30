LeBron James heaps praise upon 3 surprise Lakers that have stood out during training camp

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will have a revamped supporting cast in the 2021-22 season.

Anthony Davis will still be James’ go-to guy, but Russell Westbrook has joined the fold to form a Big 3 in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have begun training camp for the 2021-22 season this week, and James pointed out three other newcomers that have stood out to him so far.

The Lakers added veterans like DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore to help the team’s depth this season.

However, Nunn is a younger guard that spent the past few seasons with the Miami Heat and could play a major role for the Lakers behind Westbrook.

Last season, Los Angeles struggled when James and Davis both went down to injuries during the middle of the season.

Even though they both returned for the playoffs, the Lakers ended up with the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles was knocked out in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, and it’s clear the Lakers felt they needed some change this offseason.

Only time will tell if the moves they have made will pay off, but it appears James is impressed so far.