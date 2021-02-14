In his fourth NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is evolving into a terrific all-around player.

After L.A. defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 115-105 on Friday, LeBron James gave Kuzma some love for his evolution and growth.

LeBron, on Kuz's progress this season. "He's grown into himself. He's grown into his role. He knows exactly what he needs to do out on the floor… I think him signing the contract before the season started settled him down as well." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 13, 2021

In his first couple of seasons, Kuzma quickly became known as a capable scorer who had the skill set of a player much more experienced than him.

However, last season he struggled mightily with his efficiency as his touches and opportunities went significantly down due to the addition of Anthony Davis.

Going from a featured scorer to a role player, the Flint, Mich. native has improved his 3-point shooting, defense and rebounding this season, and he has made a greater effort to run the floor in transition and move without the ball.

Against the Grizzlies, he had 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to key the Lakers’ attack, as they overcame an early 20-point deficit to dominate the second half.

Kuzma is part of an L.A. bench that includes Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Montrezl Harrell. This unit has been key in increasing the squad’s energy and intensity when it comes into a contest.