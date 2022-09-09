LeBron James heaps massive praise on Josh Allen following Bills-Rams clash

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave major praise to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen following his impressive performance in Week 1 of the NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams.

Please don't do this!! 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Josh Allen is so GOOD man!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 9, 2022

Allen dominated the Rams on Thursday night, completing 26 of his 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 10 carries for 56 yards and another touchdown.

That performance led the Bills to a massive 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champions, showcasing that Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender in the 2022 season.

James often shows love to other athletes when they put up impressive performances, and Allen clearly caught James’ attention on Thursday.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen has improved a lot throughout his NFL career and is now a true candidate to win the league’s MVP award in the 2022 season.

Last season, Allen led the Bills to an 11-6 record and threw for 4,407 yards while completing 63.3 percent of his passes. He threw for 36 touchdowns and added another six on the ground rushing.

James, a native of Ohio, unfortunately had to watch his hometown Cleveland Browns pass over Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft with multiple picks. Cleveland took quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall selection, and then it took cornerback Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall pick.

Ward has become a very important player in the team’s secondary, but Cleveland parted ways with Mayfield prior to the start of the 2022 campaign. Even though Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs in the 2020 season, the team opted to trade for Deshaun Watson this past offseason rather than stick with Mayfield for another season.

Allen, on the other hand, has led Buffalo to records of 10-6, 13-3 and 11-6 over the past three seasons. Buffalo nearly made the AFC Championship Game last season, but its defense was unable to hold up against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, resulting in an overtime loss.

Even though Allen may not play for one of James’ favorite teams, it’s clear that the Lakers superstar respects his talent, especially after his Week 1 showing.