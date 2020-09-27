Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James turned in a masterful performance in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to help the Lakers advance to this year’s NBA Finals.

James finished the night with 38 points, 16 of which came in the pivotal fourth quarter, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

The Lakers advanced to their first NBA Finals since 2010, and James touched upon what it meant to him to get the franchise back to where he believes it belongs.

"I'm extremely proud to be a part of this franchise getting back to where it belongs." @KingJames on the #Lakers making it to the finals, playing alongside AD and more. pic.twitter.com/qG7fP8wXtm — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 27, 2020

“For me personally, the job is not done,” James said. “But it is great to hit moments throughout the course of a journey and appreciate that. This is all part of the process. But the job is not done for me personally. “For us, as a franchise, I’m extremely proud to be a part of this franchise getting back to where it belongs. And that’s playing for championships and competing for championships and representing the Western Conference this year in the championship. “So, this is what I came here for,” said James. “I heard all of the conversations and everything that was said about why did I decide to come to L.A. The reason I came to L.A., how it was not about basketball and all of those conversations of just naysayers and things of that nature. “But I understood that and with the season last year and with my injury, it just gave them more sticks and more wood to throw in the fire to continue to say the things that they would say about me. But it never stopped my journey. It never stopped my mindset. It never stopped my goal. “I’m happy, like I said, and proud of this organization and proud of my teammates, proud of the coaching staff, the front office and our ownership as well at this very moment today.”

Clearly, James heard the haters that questioned his decision to play for the Lakers following the 2018 season.

Regardless, James has shown his commitment to winning and is now just four wins away from bringing a title back to Los Angeles.