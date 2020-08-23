   LeBron James Has Pointed Message for Haters Who Thought He Couldn't Play With Anthony Davis - Lakers Daily
LeBron James Has Pointed Message for Haters Who Thought He Couldn’t Play With Anthony Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 on Saturday, LeBron James addressed the haters who didn’t think he and Anthony Davis could play well together.

The All-Star forwards had their best game together in the playoffs in Game 3. James delivered 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Davis had 29 points 11 rebounds and eight assists to his credit.

James is aware that there are those who question his ability to win even after the Lakers acquired Davis last summer in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles had to give up several talented young players in order to secure the services of one of the league’s biggest stars. Earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this season is proof that the Lakers’ decision to pair James with Davis was more than sound.

Though the superstar duo masterfully orchestrated Los Angeles’ victory in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Blazers, doubts about their ability to win together will likely continue unless they win a title this season.

Nevertheless, James and Davis have shown in this series that they are more than capable of handling their business even in the face of adversity. The Lakers lost Game 1 to the Blazers as Portland took an early 1-0 lead in the series.

The Lakers responded to the loss with two straight victories to silence their critics. They now lead the series 2-1.