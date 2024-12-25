Lakers News

LeBron James has major complaint about playing on Christmas Day lately

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day in the 2024 NBA season. Lakers superstar LeBron James is no stranger to playing on the cherished day as he holds the all-time record for games played on Dec. 25 with 18.

Although it’s typically an honor to play on the Christmas Day slate, James apparently has an issue with one aspect. That’s because it’s been several years since the NBA has made Christmas Day uniforms a part of the day.

One of the most notable Christmas Day jerseys was during the four-time champion’s Miami Heat days, when he and his team donned Christmas compression shirts as part of the day’s slate.

Despite James’ issues with not having Christmas Day uniforms anymore, he’s likely more concerned about bouncing back and picking up a win over the Warriors after the team suffered a close loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

James and the Lakers fell 117-114 after trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter. The four-time MVP did everything in his power to will his team back as he scored 14 of his 28 points in the final frame, but came up short on what would’ve been a game-tying 3-pointer at the very end.

The team has been playing much better as of late as it has won four of its last six games and has picked up its defense during that time. In particular, the plays of Max Christie and Gabe Vincent have really given the team a shot in the arm as they have become much more reliable rotational pieces.

Christie has become the team’s primary perimeter defender, while Vincent has been also productive on that end of the floor. The former Heat guard has also dropped multiple 3-pointers in each of his last three games.

Similarly, James has been picking up his play as of late as well, as he’s averaging 27.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game over his last six. The Lakers tip off against the Warriors at 5 p.m. PST and will be looking to improve to 17-13 on the season.

