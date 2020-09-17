Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dismissed any concern about a thumb injury he suffered during the Lakers’ second-round series victory over the Houston Rockets.

LeBron said the thumb that he banged on the rim in the Houston series is “fine,” that it won’t affect him moving forward at all. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 17, 2020

While it’s uncertain exactly when the injury took place, James indicated that it happened during the five-game Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets.

James’ explanation came as he was seen icing his thumb after the Lakers’ Thursday practice. The treatment was simply an effort to make sure he’s ready to begin the Western Conference finals on Friday night.

LeBron James has an ice wrap on his thumb as he talks post practice today. He says it happened during the Houston series, but that it won't affect his play at all going forward. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) September 17, 2020

A veteran of 17 NBA seasons, James has been remarkably durable for most of his legendary career, though his first season with the Lakers limited him to a career-low 55 games.

Back in 2018, during James’ final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he played the final three games of the NBA Finals with a broken hand. James broke his hand after he reportedly hit a blackboard in frustration following an overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors.

In that contest, the Cavaliers missed a golden opportunity to win the game in regulation when current Laker J.R. Smith mistakenly thought the Cavaliers led the game. That disastrous mistake ultimately led to the Cavaliers being swept in four games.

James is hoping for better luck this year against the Denver Nuggets, who shockingly bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to knock out the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Game 1 is set to get underway on Friday night beginning at 9 p.m. EST.