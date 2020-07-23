Video: LeBron James Gives Fans Sneak Peek of Latest Shoe Nike LeBron 18

LeBron James is mere hours away from participating in his first scrimmage inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

In an apparent celebration of that fact, he has offered his fans a sneak peek at the new Nike LeBron 18 sneakers.

First day of school feeling. 18 on the way! 👀 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/mYfqPiZ8Nj — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) July 23, 2020

It’s hard to get a very clear look at the sneakers in James’ video, but it appears as though they integrate the Flyknit technology that is present in the previous design of James’ signature shoe.

Thanks to SoleCollector.com, some greater detail about the LeBron 18s has been revealed.

“With only a few hours removed since James debuted his next signature sneaker, Nike has officially unveiled the LeBron 18,” the site reported. “According to the Swoosh, the upper of the LeBron 18 features a new knit blend that’s pulled from some of James’ past favorites ranging from 15 to 17 along with Max Air pockets in the tongue replacing the traditional foam. The tooling also offers a new cushioning setup to support his unique on-court attributes, boasting an Air Max unit in the heel that’s paired with full-length Zoom Air bag at the forefoot. The LeBron 18 will release starting in September.”

The site also offered a design mockup of the shoe from Nike.

While James’ early shoes were known for being quite clunky, more recent models have become far more sleek. The 18s seems to reflect that trend.

With the entire sports world focused on the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World Resort, it is hard to think of a better way for James to unveil his latest shoe.

Surely, his goal will be to win the fourth NBA championship of his career while wearing the new model.