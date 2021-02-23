- LeBron James takes full responsibility for missing potential game-winning free throw vs. Wizards
- LeBron James gives heated response when asked if he needs more rest
- Report: Lakers waive reserve guard Quinn Cook after loss to Wizards
- Bradley Beal’s wife delivers NSFW reaction after Wizards upset Lakers
- Vanessa Bryant destroys Meek Mill for ‘extremely insensitive and disrespectful’ Kobe reference
- Video: LeBron James hits cold-blooded jumper to send Lakers into overtime vs. Wizards
- Report: Dennis Schroder expected to return Friday vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Report: Lakers believed to be favorites to land DeMarcus Cousins if bought out by Rockets
- Naomi Osaka proudly wears Lakers gear while showing off Australian Open trophy
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says the Lakers have been asking LeBron James to do too much
LeBron James gives heated response when asked if he needs more rest
-
- Updated: February 23, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit their toughest stretch of the season as they’re dealing with an injured Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder being ruled out due to health and safety protocols. LeBron James is trying to shoulder the load, but he hasn’t been able to do it himself.
After losing to the Washington Wizards in overtime on Monday night, James was asked why he has decided not to take games off this season. The four-time NBA champion has refused to rest this season, and he didn’t take kindly to this question about resting.
LeBron on resting/missing games:
"This whole narrative of (I) need more rest … I don’t talk about it. I don’t believe in it. We all need more rest, shit. But I’m here to work, to punch my clock in and be available to my teammates."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 23, 2021
James hasn’t missed a game all season long, and it seems to be something that he prides himself in this year. Although it’s admirable that he wants to play all 72 games, it may not be a wise decision at 36 with a potentially lengthy playoff run ahead of him.
There’s no question that James is setting a precedent for maintaining dominance in his sport at an advanced age. A few athletes have played multiple decades, like Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but James is doing it on another level.
The problem with James’ current situation is that the kind of workload he’s taking on will take a toll on his aging body at some point, as it always does with professional athletes. The question is, how much more can he take, especially with no break due to being voted to another NBA All-Star Game.
The Lakers have lost four of their last five games, and it won’t get any easier on Wednesday when they face the hottest team in the league on the road in the Utah Jazz.