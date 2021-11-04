LeBron James’ giddy reaction to seeing Klay Thompson draining 3-pointers in full Warriors uniform

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson has not played an NBA game since the 2019 NBA Finals due to some devastating injuries.

Fortunately, he’s expected to return this season, and the sharpshooter was recently seen knocking down some 3-pointers in a video posted to Twitter.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took notice of the video and expressed his excitement to see Thompson knocking down some shots.

Can watch him shoot the 🪨 ALL DAY LONG!! TOOOOOOO PURE https://t.co/bGIhZtgE51 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2021

James and Thompson have a lot of history, as they’ve faced off in the NBA Finals multiple times. This season, that’s not possible, as the Warriors and Lakers are in the same conference, but both squads look like title contenders.

When Thompson returns for the Warriors, the team will get a massive boost. If the 31-year-old looks anything like his pre-injury self, Golden State will likely become a serious threat in the Western Conference.

In the 2018-19 season, Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. As usual, he added most of his value from beyond the arc, where he shot 40.2 percent. He’s a career 41.9 percent shooter from deep.

James and the Lakers will hope to ensure that Thompson’s return doesn’t lead to another NBA Finals berth for the Warriors. L.A. is trying to win its second NBA title in a span of three seasons, and that can’t happen if the Warriors come out of the Western Conference.

So far this season, Golden State has an impressive 6-1 record. The Lakers, meanwhile, are sitting at 5-3 through their first eight games. L.A. will look to earn its sixth win of the season on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.