LeBron James is an avid football fan who pays close to what goes on in the NFL, and this past weekend was no exception.

Rising star D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks had an incredible performance against the San Francisco 49ers, prompting James to give the wide receiver a new nickname.

Although James is arguably as popular as ever with fans after winning a fourth NBA title and first with the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA superstar giving Metcalf the “Baby Bron” nickname did not go down well on social media.

Most people that took to social media to criticize James for his comments about the Seahawks star seemed to think it was a bit arrogant of the future Hall of Famer.

Watching another sport and calling a young, dominate player a baby-you is the most Lebron thing ever. Lebron loves him some Lebron https://t.co/ZMHiArAFcR — Monsieur Teirnups (@GoosePulls24) November 2, 2020

How U gonna give another Grown Man a Nickname after Yourself? That's the most Lebron Itsh Ever!! #LeNarcissist #NFL #NBA https://t.co/sV75MliVMV — Its A DubNation World (@DaBay4LF) November 2, 2020

This is very… weird coming from another grown man https://t.co/VU75g05tGp — Daniel Seawright🏈 (@SEAWRIGHT_50) November 2, 2020

imagine making it to the NFL off your own talent and they wanna call you “Baby Bron” 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/7Nbef5dDRF — +ee_zziii (@user84120217801) November 2, 2020

This is why I can’t stand @KingJames ! Jordan would never call someone “Baby Jordan”. https://t.co/CpnbisPPjX — DeMo17 (@de_mo17) November 2, 2020

James can’t seem to avoid any criticism these days, no matter what he says publicly or on social media.

The Lakers superstar doesn’t shy away from saying things that could be perceived as arrogant, risky or narcissistic, so if he wanted to avoid the onslaught of hatred or criticism, he would stay off social media altogether.

At 35, James no longer seems to care how people view him, and that’s an admirable trait for someone that has been in the spotlight since he was a child.