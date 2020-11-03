   LeBron James gets eviscerated on social media after dubbing D.K. Metcalf 'Baby Bron' - Lakers Daily
LeBron James and D.K. Metcalf

LeBron James is an avid football fan who pays close to what goes on in the NFL, and this past weekend was no exception.

Rising star D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks had an incredible performance against the San Francisco 49ers, prompting James to give the wide receiver a new nickname.

Although James is arguably as popular as ever with fans after winning a fourth NBA title and first with the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA superstar giving Metcalf the “Baby Bron” nickname did not go down well on social media.

Most people that took to social media to criticize James for his comments about the Seahawks star seemed to think it was a bit arrogant of the future Hall of Famer.

James can’t seem to avoid any criticism these days, no matter what he says publicly or on social media.

The Lakers superstar doesn’t shy away from saying things that could be perceived as arrogant, risky or narcissistic, so if he wanted to avoid the onslaught of hatred or criticism, he would stay off social media altogether.

At 35, James no longer seems to care how people view him, and that’s an admirable trait for someone that has been in the spotlight since he was a child.