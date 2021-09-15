LeBron James gets back to work for 2021-22 season with Lakers after return from vacation

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is back in the gym with the Lakers after taking some time away this offseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

James, 36, is preparing for the 2021-22 season, which will be his 19th in the NBA.

The Lakers have switched up their roster around James by acquiring several veterans this offseason including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington.

James and Anthony Davis will be tasked with turning things around in the 2021-22 season after getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.

James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc last season.

The four-time NBA champion seems ready to get to work to put himself and the Lakers in the best position to win a title next season.