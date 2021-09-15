- LeBron James gets back to work for 2021-22 season with Lakers after return from vacation
- LeBron James and Russell Westbrook featured in new Nas music video
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits his honest feelings about LeBron James closing in on all-time scoring record
- Carmelo Anthony says he has championship-or-bust mentality as member of Lakers: ‘Now I have to win’
- Matt Barnes says Vince Carter was most gifted player he played with over Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson
- LeBron James issues beautiful message to Savannah to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary
- Quavo discloses why he sends LeBron James unreleased Migos tracks for feedback
- Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo
- Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers
- Anthony Davis thanked Rob Pelinka for bringing DeAndre Jordan to Lakers
LeBron James gets back to work for 2021-22 season with Lakers after return from vacation
-
- Updated: September 14, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is back in the gym with the Lakers after taking some time away this offseason.
View this post on Instagram
James, 36, is preparing for the 2021-22 season, which will be his 19th in the NBA.
The Lakers have switched up their roster around James by acquiring several veterans this offseason including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Russell Westbrook, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington.
James and Anthony Davis will be tasked with turning things around in the 2021-22 season after getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.
James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc last season.
The four-time NBA champion seems ready to get to work to put himself and the Lakers in the best position to win a title next season.