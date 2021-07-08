LeBron James’ former teammate says it was ‘hilarious’ to see Jae Crowder mock him and Lakers in playoffs

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder had the last laugh over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after defeating them in the first round of the playoffs this season.

The veteran added insult to injury by imitating James’ salsa dance during the waning seconds of the last game of the series. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, it was a move that Isaiah Thomas, a former teammate of both James and Crowder, found very entertaining.

“It was hilarious,” said Isaiah Thomas, Crowder’s teammate and trash-talking rival for parts of three seasons with the Boston Celtics. “Jae is not taking s— from anybody.”

Crowder played a huge role in eliminating Los Angeles from this year’s playoffs. While he eclipsed the 10-point mark only twice in the series, his defense and hustle certainly made life difficult for the Lakers.

Now, the 31-year-old is playing in his second straight NBA Finals and has a chance to win his first-ever championship.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have several questions to answer in the coming offseason in order to return to title contention next year.