LeBron James’ former teammate campaigns for the Lakers to stop being put on national television

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates doesn’t want to see the team on national television anymore.

Channing Frye, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, took to Twitter to make his plea.

Frye has a point, as the Lakers have lost eight of their last 10 games and currently are just 27-35 on the 2021-22 season. They are still in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference, but they lead the New Orleans Pelicans, who recently blew them out, by just half a game.

The Lakers’ struggles this season have nothing to do with James’ play, as the four-time champion is averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have been on national television a lot lately, as their last six games have all been on either ABC, ESPN or TNT. They face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and that game is also set to be nationally televised by ABC.

Lakers fans have been waiting for the team to turn things around all season, but with Anthony Davis out of the lineup for a couple of more weeks, it seems unlikely that the Lakers will be able to climb into the top six in the Western Conference. They very well might end up having to play in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Lakers and Warriors are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. PST on Saturday.