Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could be taking a step to eventually become an NBA owner.

James’ financial advisor Paul Wachter explained how the four-time NBA champion’s ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox could be a stepping stone to an NBA ownership position.

“I think being team owners, and now multiple team owners, is really interesting to them,” Wachter told The Athletic. Wachter is a financial adviser to James and his business partner Maverick Carter, as well as Tom Werner, and he plays a central role in all of their business deals. “LeBron has been very vocal that he wants to buy a basketball team when he retires, I think getting insight into team ownership and league rules, I think there’s learning involved. I think also they’re very aware that it’s historic for them as African-Americans and (in LeBron’s case) active athletes, they’re groundbreaking.”

While James’ days of being an NBA owner may be way down the line, he is taking important steps by holding owning stakes in other professional sports teams.

On the court, James is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks earlier this year.

Still, the 17-time All-Star should return to the Lakers’ lineup at some point this season as the team looks to defend its NBA title.