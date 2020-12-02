Coming off a season that brought him his fourth NBA championship, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is feeling confident that the 2020-21 campaign will bring him his fifth ring.

While on an episode of “Road Trippin’” on Los Angeles-based Spectrum SportsNet, James talked about his team’s chances of repeating as champs.

“We can [repeat]. I mean, it’s that simple,” James said. “We absolutely can. … First of all, it all starts with health. You have to have some luck. You have to have health. If we can stay healthy.”

Coming into the 2019-20 season, some questioned if the Lakers would be an elite team, given that they had just traded for Anthony Davis and had many new players on the roster.

Some also felt that James was past his prime and wouldn’t be an elite-level player anymore.

Not only did the Lakers win it all, but general manager Rob Pelinka greatly fortified the roster a couple of weeks ago.

James expressed his gratitude for the acquisitions of guard Dennis Schroder, big man Montrezl Harrell and veteran center Marc Gasol.

“We did get younger,” said James, appearing relaxed in a tie-dyed shirt and sipping on a glass of tequila during the episode. “We have a 27-year-old point guard [in Schroder]. We got the 27-year-old Sixth Man of the Year award [winner] in Trez. We got younger. We got Marc, who is a Defensive Player of the Year and his IQ, not only playing against him in the NBA, but also playing against him versus Spain with the national team.”

It won’t be easy, but the Lakers seem to have the inside track on winning their 18th world championship this coming July.