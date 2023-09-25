LeBron James expresses desire to be mic’d up for one of Lakers’ games this season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted on Instagram to a Los Angeles Dodgers player being mic’d up during a game.

The Lakers superstar revealed that he may have to be mic’d up for a quarter during one of the Lakers’ games in the 2023-24 season.

It would be pretty cool for fans to hear James on the court, especially since he’s one of the smartest players to ever play in the NBA.

The four-time champion sees the floor like very few have in NBA history, so it would be really special for fans to get to hear what he’s seeing as it happens.

Fans would likely get an inside look into James reading opposing defenses as well as making adjustments.

James and the Lakers have big goals for the 2023-24 season, as the team made some major moves in the offseason to improve the roster around James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles brought back Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell in free agency this offseason, and then they added guard Gabe Vincent to replace the loss of veteran Dennis Schroder, who signed with the Toronto Raptors in the offseason.

The team also made some major moves on the wing and in the frontcourt. Los Angeles brought Rui Hachimura back on a new deal and added wings Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish. The team also added big man depth with Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood.

These moves should help James and company compete for a title, and it could be cool to see him interact with his new teammates while mic’d up.

James is still one of the best players in the NBA, and he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 regular season.

His play helped lead the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season. The team did lose to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets, but the Lakers made an impressive run as the No. 7 seed in the West.

With James getting closer to the end of his career, it would be great to get him mic’d up in a game to have yet another memory of what has been a legendary NBA journey.

Hopefully, the Lakers and NBA can find a way to make James’ wish happen in the 2023-24 season.