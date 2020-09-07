Recently, the NBA loosened restrictions at its bubble site in Orlando, Fla. by allowing players to bring loved ones into Walt Disney World Resort.

However, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James decided to not take advantage of the rule change regarding his children.

His reasoning is that due to coronavirus-related restrictions, it simply wouldn’t be fun for his children.

LeBron on why he didn't bring any of his three children to the bubble. "Because there's nothing for them to do… I mean there's only so many times (my daughter can go to the pool)… It makes no sense for them to be here. There's nothing for them to do here." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 7, 2020

After missing the playoffs during his maiden voyage with the Purple and Gold last season, James has come out with a vengeance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Coming into Sunday’s Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, the four-time MVP was averaging 26.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists in six postseason games this year.

Balancing work and family obligations is a challenge for most parents, especially for NBA players who are competing for a championship.

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler elected not to invite any of his loved ones into the bubble because he felt such a decision would help him focus on the task at hand.

It seems to be working for Butler, and perhaps it will also turn into an advantage for James.