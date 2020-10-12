Although it’s generally accepted that most athletes peak in their late 20s, it seems the truly greats ones only get better with age.

Of course the prime example of that is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Shortly after Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals, the four-time NBA champion said that his current self would beat the player he was when he won his first NBA title with the Miami Heat at 27 years old.

“I’m gonna ask you to compare 35-year-old LeBron, with a little bit of gray in that beard, maybe a little bit less up top, to 27-year-old LeBron that got that first one,” asked ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. “What’s better about LeBron James’ 35-year-old game and mind than the young man that won his first?”

James thought for a moment before breaking down his argument.

“35-year-old LeBron would tell 27-year-old [LeBron] that ‘you don’t even know your game,’” answered James. “’You haven’t even scratched the surface. You have no idea what you are capable of.’ So I think if you line 35-year-old LeBron up with 27-year-old LeBron, he’d dominate him, just from the mental side.”

Even with tons of mileage under his belt, James had a remarkable season for the Lakers. He averaged 25.3 points per game while leading the league in assists with 10.2 dimes per game.

Perhaps the biggest reasons why James is still playing at such a high level these days are the physical gifts he possesses and how well he has taken care of his body.

When combined with the improvements he’s made mentally, one can easily imagine him continuing to play at a high level for a few more years if he avoids injury.

If the Lakers keep their current team together and make some improvements to help James conserve his energy, he could very well end his career with more championship trophies on his mantle.