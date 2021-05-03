Late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, LeBron James left to the locker room due to a sore right ankle.

It was the same ankle where he sustained a serious sprain several weeks ago, keeping him out of the lineup for an extended stretch.

James only returned to the lineup on Friday in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

On Sunday, he had 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 28 minutes. Center Andre Drummond pitched in with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma got hot from downtown and scored 24 points.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as the Lakers lost to the Raptors, 121-114.

L.A. will face the Denver Nuggets on Monday, so one would naturally wonder if James will be available to play the team it faced in last year’s Western Conference Finals.