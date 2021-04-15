Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic hit an insane game-winning 3-pointer to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Doncic split a double team and hoisted up a shot on the run while falling over, but it somehow found the bottom of the net.

LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C6wMhjerg8 — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t believe Doncic’s heroics and took to Twitter to share his disbelief.

Doncic finished the game with 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting. He made only 3-of-10 from 3-point range, but he hit the shot when it mattered most.

The Mavericks improved to 30-24 on the season with the win and have a matchup with the New York Knicks on Friday.

As for James, he is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks.

While it is unlikely Doncic and James are matched up against each other in the first round of the playoffs, it certainly would be must-watch television.