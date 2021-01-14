Comedian Mark Phillips posted a video on Twitter of what he thought LeBron James’ reaction was to the James Harden trade on Wednesday.

Phillips has done videos where he pretends to be James before, most famously during the NBA Finals when James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

How Lebron Was In The Locker Room After Losing Game 1 in The NBA Finals (2018) 😂💀🏀 pic.twitter.com/o1g4NUb9g4 — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) June 1, 2018

This time, Phillips acted out how he thought James would’ve reacted after Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

How Lebron was when he found out James Harden went to the Nets 🏀🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/BK9bb48nze — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) January 14, 2021

It turns out that James also found it funny.

In the video, Phillips pretends that James calls Kyrie Irving to ask why they are forming a superteam to try to beat him.

He keeps yelling, “I’m 36,” as if James is getting too old to beat these types of teams.

Obviously, James and the Lakers are looking to defend their NBA title this season.

Now that the Nets have an even more star-studded roster, there is a chance the two meet in this season’s NBA Finals.

That would be quite the series, and Phillips will likely have some more videos depicting James.