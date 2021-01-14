- LeBron James erupts in tears to video depicting his reaction to blockbuster James Harden trade
- Report: Pelicans update Zion Williamson’s status for Friday matchup vs. Lakers
- Anthony Davis dubs Nets as ‘good on paper’ following massive James Harden trade
- LeBron James breaks his silence on James Harden being traded to Brooklyn Nets
- Lakers teammates gush over Anthony Davis as he continues to reinvigorate team’s defense on and off the floor
- Report: Lakers list 3 players out and 2 questionable in latest injury report for game vs. Thunder
- Frank Vogel gives LeBron James ultimate compliment, calls him ‘probably the best shooter’ on Lakers
- LeBron James says Lakers ‘locked in’ ever since Anthony Davis called them out
- Dennis Schroder touts ‘amazing’ chemistry as major reason why he’d want long-term deal with Lakers
- Report: James Harden wants to be traded because he ‘knows’ he can’t beat Lakers with Rockets
LeBron James erupts in tears to video depicting his reaction to blockbuster James Harden trade
-
- Updated: January 14, 2021
Comedian Mark Phillips posted a video on Twitter of what he thought LeBron James’ reaction was to the James Harden trade on Wednesday.
Phillips has done videos where he pretends to be James before, most famously during the NBA Finals when James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
How Lebron Was In The Locker Room After Losing Game 1 in The NBA Finals (2018) 😂💀🏀 pic.twitter.com/o1g4NUb9g4
— Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) June 1, 2018
This time, Phillips acted out how he thought James would’ve reacted after Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
How Lebron was when he found out James Harden went to the Nets 🏀🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/BK9bb48nze
— Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) January 14, 2021
It turns out that James also found it funny.
IM 36!!!!! IM 36!!!! STOP THROWING THE BALL 😡😡😡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀 https://t.co/KkU32nQVKU
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 14, 2021
In the video, Phillips pretends that James calls Kyrie Irving to ask why they are forming a superteam to try to beat him.
He keeps yelling, “I’m 36,” as if James is getting too old to beat these types of teams.
Obviously, James and the Lakers are looking to defend their NBA title this season.
Now that the Nets have an even more star-studded roster, there is a chance the two meet in this season’s NBA Finals.
That would be quite the series, and Phillips will likely have some more videos depicting James.