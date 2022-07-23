- LeBron James’ emphatic reaction to Skylar Diggins-Smith’s viral crossover
LeBron James’ emphatic reaction to Skylar Diggins-Smith’s viral crossover
- Updated: July 23, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith’s viral crossover against the Seattle Storm.
Diggins-Smith drilled a jump shot after the impressive crossover move, and James loved her celebration following the play.
🛼🛼 💨 Ayyyyeeee!!! Then hit her with the "I'm Insane" celebration afterwards. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Skylar DS https://t.co/eRCsOrJvTO
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2022
Diggins-Smith is having a fantastic year for the Mercury in the 2022 season, as she is averaging 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The Mercury guard is close to her career-high in points per game (20.1 in the 2014 season), and she helped lead Phoenix to a 94-78 win over the Storm on Friday. Diggins-Smith finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists.
It’s clear that Diggins-Smith has a fan in James, who is always vocal in his support of other athletes over social media.
James and the Lakers are currently enjoying the offseason, and the four-time champion actually appeared in a Drew League game recently.
Even though the Lakers missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Diggins-Smith is in a similar position, as the Mercury are just 12-16 this season despite her strong play. However, the team is starting to turn things around with six wins in its last 10 games.
The Mercury and Diggins-Smith will need to pick up their play on the road, where they are just 4-11 on the season.
As the WNBA season continues, it seems like James will be tuning in to watch the league’s talented players do their thing.