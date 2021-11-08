- LeBron James’ emphatic 8-word message after Ricky Rubio erupts vs. Knicks
LeBron James’ emphatic 8-word message after Ricky Rubio erupts vs. Knicks
- Updated: November 7, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t in action tonight, but LeBron James is keeping up with what’s going on around the NBA.
James’ former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, just earned a gritty win on the road against the New York Knicks. Several Cavs players had monster performances, but Ricky Rubio stole the show.
James took to Twitter to show Rubio some love.
Rubio going INSANE in the garden right now!!!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2021
Rubio finished his night with 37 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the field and 8-for-9 shooting from deep. Amazingly, he didn’t miss a 3-point attempt until the closing minutes of the game.
RICKY RUBIO HAS A CAREER-HIGH 37 POINTS! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Ma6XebWYXX
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 8, 2021
Rubio also racked up 10 assists in the contest, giving him a double-double. He did all of this off the bench.
Cleveland’s season is off to a fantastic start. After very few people thought the team had a chance to make some noise this season, the Cavs are 7-4 through 11 games.
To make their success even more impressive, they’re currently without multiple key players. It hasn’t made a difference, as the team has won four straight games.
Cleveland will hope to stay relevant in the playoff race all season long. The organization hasn’t made the postseason since James’ departure.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are trying to turn things around. It looks like the team could be without James for a while, so L.A. is going to need Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to step up until the future Hall of Famer is able to return.
The Lakers are just 5-5 through 10 games. The squad will be back in action on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets in a winnable matchup.