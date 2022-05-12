LeBron James echoes Rich Paul’s wise words to Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the second-year guard has quickly become an important contributor for a playoff team in his second season in the NBA.

The University of Kentucky product may have been drafted in the back end of the first round, but his agent Rich Paul bestowed some words of wisdom as to why that may be a good thing.

It’s always Fit over Pick!! Why be in position for now , when you can be in position forever , through opportunity!!! No matter what pick you are drafted , it’s the starting point , not the finish. #KlutchSportsGroup #KeepGrinding pic.twitter.com/KbwfOhbiWc — Rich Paul (@RichPaul4) May 12, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James agreed with Paul’s wise words.

Simply doesn’t get talked about enough! It’s beyond TRUE!!!! Seeing and Picking up bad habits from the moment you’re drafted can derail your career forever! https://t.co/dcBdSZa46k — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2022

Maxey has clearly landed himself in a great situation, as he gets to play alongside one of the best players in the NBA in superstar center Joel Embiid.

The second-year guard has also been given ample opportunities to grow as a scorer and playmaker this season. He averaged 35.3 minutes per game in the regular season and started 74 of the 75 games he appeared in.

Maxey is a huge reason why the Sixers are in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat, and he seems to be on a strong trajectory in his young career.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Maxey averaged 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The opportunities that Maxey has received in Philly have allowed him to grow as a player, and James and Paul clearly think that is a good sign for his future success in the NBA.

Maxey is already making noise as one of the best young guards in the NBA, and he should be a key part of the Sixers’ plans alongside Embiid for years to come.