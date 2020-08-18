- LeBron James Has Angry Response After Kristaps Porzingis Gets Ejected vs. Clippers
- Video: Uninterrupted Leaks Footage of LeBron James in ‘Space Jam 2’
- Alex Caruso Opens Up on Added Pressure to Perform for Lakers During Playoffs
- Lakers Superstar LeBron James Says Upcoming Playoff Run Will Be ‘Toughest’ of His Career
- Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Cleared to Play in Game 1 vs. Trail Blazers
- Report: Trail Blazers to Be Without Key Big Man in Game 1 vs. Lakers
- Damian Lillard on Lakers: ‘They’ve Got the Best Player in the World’
- Vince Carter Says Kawhi Leonard Will Be on Same Level as LeBron James With Another Title
- Rajon Rondo Drops Hint via Social Media That He’s Ready to Return to Court
- Report: Lakers Plan to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Tremendous Fashion During Playoffs
LeBron James Has Angry Response After Kristaps Porzingis Gets Ejected vs. Clippers
-
- Updated: August 18, 2020
On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks opened up their playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers.
It was Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis’ first-ever postseason game, yet he got ejected in the third quarter.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James didn’t seem to agree with the ejection.
Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾♂️
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020
Porzingis first received a technical foul with 6:02 remaining in the second quarter for displaying some histrionics after he thought got a clean block on a Clippers player.
Then, with 9:10 left in the third quarter, Luka Doncic got tangled up with the Clippers’ Marcus Morris. Porzingis rushed up to help his teammate Doncic and was assessed his second technical, resulting in Porzingis getting ejected.
A scrum broke out after this play between Luka and Marcus Morris. pic.twitter.com/41gZIGsGCp
— ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2020
It may have been a questionable technical foul, as it appeared Porzingis may have simply been trying to be a peacemaker.