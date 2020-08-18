LeBron James Has Angry Response After Kristaps Porzingis Gets Ejected vs. Clippers

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks opened up their playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers.

It was Mavs big man Kristaps Porzingis’ first-ever postseason game, yet he got ejected in the third quarter.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James didn’t seem to agree with the ejection.

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

Porzingis first received a technical foul with 6:02 remaining in the second quarter for displaying some histrionics after he thought got a clean block on a Clippers player.

Then, with 9:10 left in the third quarter, Luka Doncic got tangled up with the Clippers’ Marcus Morris. Porzingis rushed up to help his teammate Doncic and was assessed his second technical, resulting in Porzingis getting ejected.

A scrum broke out after this play between Luka and Marcus Morris. pic.twitter.com/41gZIGsGCp — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2020

It may have been a questionable technical foul, as it appeared Porzingis may have simply been trying to be a peacemaker.