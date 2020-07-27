Video: Shoeless LeBron James Dives Out of His Seat and Over the Stands to Get a Loose Ball

Even when Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James isn’t playing, he showed on Monday during the team’s final exhibition game that the court is where he belongs.

The Lakers defeated the Washington Wizards on Monday, 123-116, though James and Anthony Davis didn’t play in the final tuneup prior to the official resumption of the season set for Thursday.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has yet to be contained, especially within the state of Florida.

That fact is especially relevant in the NBA’s case, considering that the games are being played within the state. However, the NBA has gone to great lengths to protect players, coaches, referees and other team personnel by shielding them within what’s considered to be a protective bubble.

When the Lakers do take the court on Thursday, they’ll be facing their fellow Staples Center tenants, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are likely to be short-handed in that game, a factor that will help the Lakers’ efforts to maintain their lead within the Western Conference.