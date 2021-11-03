LeBron James discusses why he took over in the 4th quarter vs. the Rockets

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers fell behind the struggling Houston Rockets by as many as 11 points.

They still trailed heading into the fourth quarter, but LeBron James took over and delivered a 119-117 win for Los Angeles.

Afterward the four-time MVP had a simple explanation for how and why he exploded down the stretch.

"It was my job in the fourth quarter to bring us home and make plays." @KingJames with @LakersReporter on his dominant night (30 PTS, 10 AST, 4 REB) vs. Houston. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/WaNhV17JQ4 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 3, 2021

James finished with 30 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field to go with 10 assists. He also made two of his four 3-point attempts.

The big game from James is a welcome sight, given that he was coming off two straight lackluster performances.

It was a strong night in general for the Lakers’ Big 3. Anthony Davis had 27 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals while Russell Westbrook added 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

All three superstars shot well from the field, helping the Lakers make 52.7 percent of their shots overall for the game.

On the other hand, L.A. struggled defensively, especially in the first half, just one game after they allowed the same Rockets team to score just 85 points.

Houston put up 70 points at halftime and forged a modest lead. The Lakers did improve on the end in the second half, holding the Rockets to just 47 points.

L.A. is now 5-3 on the season and has won five of its last six games. It will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.