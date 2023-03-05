LeBron James details dream where he and Michael Jordan were ‘shooting the s–t’ back and forth during North Carolina-Duke game

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are arguably the two best players in the history of the NBA. Fans often wonder what a matchup between the two stars would look like.

It seems like the Los Angeles Lakers superstar got a glimpse of that recently, as he revealed details of a dream he had involving the Chicago Bulls legend.

bathroom right before seeing the ending of the game. 🤦🏾‍♂️. Happens all the time. Never get to the end. Anyways felt real as hell. Lol. Gm everyone 😁 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2023

The timing of James’ dream is certainly interesting, as the University of North Carolina and Duke University squared off against one another on Saturday. The Blue Devils were able to defeat the Tar Heels to secure a season sweep of their archrivals.

Of course, Jordan played at North Carolina for three seasons before getting selected with the third overall pick of the 1984 NBA Draft by the Bulls. During his time with the Tar Heels, Jordan averaged 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while knocking down 54.0 percent of his shots from the field.

As for James, he never went to college and joined the league straight from high school. He went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 draft.

It seems as though the four-time champion imagined himself playing for the Blue Devils in his dream. James has a special relationship with former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, as the two worked alongside one another on Team USA to win two Olympic gold medals.

Though fans will never know what took place in the final seconds of James’ dream, it’ll surely be fun for plenty to speculate and imagine.

Both James and Jordan are undoubtedly currently more focused on their respective teams. The Lakers are still one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for a play-in tournament spot and host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

The Charlotte Hornets, the team that Jordan owns, have been reeling since losing young star LaMelo Ball for the rest of the 2022-23 season to a fractured right ankle.

L.A. and Charlotte have already played each other twice this season, so that means they will not play again unless they both make it to the NBA Finals. While the Lakers have a solid shot at making the postseason, the Hornets would need a miracle to make it.