LeBron James delivers NSFW message about Jerry Colangelo’s toxic criticism of beloved former teammate

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly criticized Jerry Colangelo after he stated that James’ former teammate Kevin Love wasn’t in shape to play for Team USA earlier this summer.

Colangelo, the former managing director of USA Basketball, made controversial remarks regarding Love’s short time with Team USA. Love noted James’ subsequent comment regarding the situation.

Not many Jerry Colangelo fans in this room after he threw @kevinlove under the bus 😬 😬 #TheShop The Shop: Uninterrupted is now streaming on @HBOmax. pic.twitter.com/FI1DoVUQ28 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 25, 2021

“Bron (James) called me,” Love said. “Same thing and was like, ‘Yeah, f— that. You know that’s something that should never be said, regardless of what was said on either side and all of it. You just never do that. Because there was no need to do that.

James and Love joined the Cleveland Cavaliers together in 2014. Over the next four seasons, the Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals every year, winning the 2016 NBA title.

Despite James joining the Lakers in 2018, the two veterans have still maintained a close relationship.

The 33-year-old Love has had major injury concerns since James’ departure and was limited to just 25 games this past season.

Love’s future with the Cavaliers is uncertain, though there are no apparent plans for the Cavaliers to buy him out of the final two years of his contract.

If that were to occur, one can imagine that James would likely make a strong push for the Lakers to sign Love. When healthy, Love is still capable of delivering a double-double on a nightly basis.