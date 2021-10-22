LeBron James deeply passionate about winning another championship to get closer to Michael Jordan’s total

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is on a mission to become the greatest player of all time.

The four-time MVP is reportedly as passionate as ever to get another championship to catch up to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

“James already replaced Michael Jordan as the premier postseason scorer back in 2017 and told ESPN at the start of training camp that adding to his four championships in hopes of getting closer to Jordan’s six remains a deep passion,” wrote Dave McMenamin.

James, 36, has four championships under his belt.

The veteran earned two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Lakers. He became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three separate franchises.

The Lakers have a strong chance to win a title this upcoming year. The organization retooled the roster with numerous stars and experienced players.

As a result, it’s likely James will have a decent shot at acquiring his fifth title by the end of the season.

“I still have a burning desire inside of me to want to continue to win and hold Larry O’Brien’s Trophy at the end of the season,” James said.

The 58-year-old Jordan attained six titles with the Bulls in the 1990s. He holds career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

As for James, he has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. The icon is in the 19th season of his career.