LeBron James Dedicates Lengthy, Heartfelt Birthday Post to Bryce Maximus James

- Updated: June 15, 2020
On the occasion of his youngest son’s 13th birthday, LeBron James dedicated a social media post to Bryce Maximus James as he becomes a teenager.
Man o man!!!! Happy Bday to my guy guy Bryce Maximus James!!! Thirteen though?!?!?! Where is the time going! You’re one of a kind young man and I’m proud to watch your continue to grow every day and I’m also proud to be your dad!! You make the whole house laugh daily by just simply being YOU!! Always know YOU is good enough and more my son. Enjoy your day as we celebrate it together as what we call the #JamesGang👑 way! 🤣🥳🤪😎❤️🙌🏾💃🏽🕺🏾🎂🎁🎊🎉 #CantBelieveIHaveTwoTeenagersByTheWay
The younger James was born early on the morning of June 14, 2007, with the elder James taking the court that night in an NBA Finals Game 4 matchup.
At the time, the elder James was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with that Game 4 contest against the San Antonio Spurs ending in an 83-82 defeat. The loss completed a sweep for the Spurs, though the combined margin of defeat for the Cavaliers in the latter two games was just four points.
The elder James was obviously excited about the arrival of his second son and delivered a strong performance in defeat, contributing a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists, while adding six rebounds.
The conflict between the elder James playing in the NBA Finals and the younger James’ birthday has been a frequent one, due to many of James’ nine finals appearances. This season’s unique circumstances allow the elder James to make a concerted effort to acknowledge his younger son’s birthday.
The younger James is the middle child in the James family. On Oct. 22, 2014, the elder James and his wife, Savannah, became the parents of daughter Zhuri.
The couple’s oldest son, 15-year-old Bronny, continues to make his mark on the basketball court and appears to be following in the legendary steps of his father.